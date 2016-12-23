Stolen gun lands man in jail

A Fort Wayne man who said he knew he might be buying a stolen firearm, but bought it anyway, is in the Allen County lockup with a $12,500 bond.

LeAndrew Jim Goodson, 33, of the 2700 block of West Washington Center Road, was pulled over at 2 p.m. last Friday on Oliver Street after failing to use a turn signal when he turned onto Oliver from Milton Street, according to court documents.

Goodson did not have a valid driver’s license, and police found a black semiautomatic Springfield XD 40 subcompact firearm under the driver seat of the car, a tan Pontiac. Police records revealed that the gun had been listed as stolen from Fishers on July 16, court documents said.

Goodson told police he had bought the handgun for $100 a month ago, that he knew there was a possibility of the gun being stolen but decided to buy it anyway for protection for his girlfriend while he was at work and she was at home, court documents said.

He was charged with carrying a handgun without a license, operating a vehicle while driving privileges are suspended or revoked and theft.

