Suit over southwest fire back taxes tossed

The city of Fort Wayne will have to find another way to claim lost taxes after a judge Monday dismissed a suit filed in May against the Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District, based in Aboite Township, and county Auditor Tera Klutz.

Allen County Superior Court Judge Craig J. Bobay dismissed the suit, saying his court does not have jurisdiction over the case.

The lawsuit covered 1987 to 2006 and claimed that property taxes collected by the Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District should have gone to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The FWFD had taken over fire protection in an annexed area formerly served by the southwest fire district.

No amount was specified.

In May, city spokesman John Perlich said the city was looking for the court’s interpretation as a way of going forward.

The city’s suit alleged that Klutz had misread the applicable state statute. Klutz disputed the city’s contention that she incorrectly interpreted the law. The city claimed that annexation law was applicable, not tax law.

But Bobay said the city was required to initiate a required administrative appeal from which the state-based Department of Local Government Finance could make a final determination on the matter.

Then the city could seek a judicial review from the Indiana Tax Court.

In May, Perlich also said the lawsuit would have no effect on the city’s working relationship with the southwest district.

On Tuesday, Perlich released a statement regarding the suit’s outcome: “We have great respect for Judge Bobay and acknowledge that this was a difficult issue. The Court’s decision doesn’t address the essential question of whether the City of Fort Wayne is entitled to property tax revenues from those areas formerly within the Southwest Allen County Fire Protection District that are now within the City and primarily served by the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The decision only says that the Department of Local Government Finance and, ultimately, the Indiana Tax Court are the ones to decide the question.

“We have 30 days to file an appeal of the jurisdictional issue with the Indiana Court of Appeals, and we have the option of filing for an administrative review with the DLGF. We are currently reviewing those options.”

jduffy@jg.net