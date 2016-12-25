Survivors of massacre try to cope

Also: House to get upgrades While Damion Arrington and Trinity Hairston live on another street nearby, Denise Andorfer and her staff at Vincent Village are rehabbing the home at 3006 Holton Ave. where the September homicides occurred. The home where Trinity and her family lived will then house another family, one that will probably come from another town, Andorfer said. The maintenance team is working on getting it repaired and will try to rent it out to another homeless family who “just want a roof over their head,” said Andorfer, Vincent Village executive director. “We got it cleaned up,” Andorfer said. “It cost $6,000 alone to get the blood out of there.” Workers had to cut through the floors and cut out the floor because the blood soaked through, Andorfer said. Vincent Village still had to pay a $2,500 deductible, she added. The Chapel, a partner to the Vincent Village, prayed over the home and relandscaped the yard, Andorfer said.

Even though there are plenty of wrapped gifts under their Christmas tree, memories will be the greatest gift for one Fort Wayne man and his teenage niece.

Less than four months ago, the two survived what has come to be known as the Holton Avenue Tragedy. Four innocent people, including an unborn baby that was carried for eight months, died.

Trinity Hairston, 14, survived the same brutal attack on Sept. 11. She has one more surgery to go after being shot twice in the head, having her throat slit and being stabbed six times, her uncle Damion Arrington said.

For Arrington, who was in the basement and walked upstairs about 4 a.m. to find horror, there are recurring nightmares that never go away.

Marcus Dansby, 20, was quickly charged with murder after the tragic September morning.

Arrington, 38, remembers seeing Dansby staring at him from a doorway as Arrington leaned over the bodies of his dying family – Consuela Arrington, his sister, and her children, Traeven Harris, 18, his nephew, and Trinity, who was barely alive.

Arrington had not yet discovered his niece, Dajahiona Arrington, shot in the head in an upstairs bedroom. Dajahiona had dated Dansby a few months earlier, but the relationship broke up when he learned he was not the father of her unborn child, according to a police report.

For Damion Arrington and Trinity, as for many of those who are victims in some way of violent crimes, life must go on.

Trinity, who was a freshman at Northrop High School, now spends her days with school tutors and at medical appointments that include counseling and speech, occupational and physical therapists.

“Those are the people helping her get on the road to recovery,” said Juanita Arrington Collins, a cousin who chauffeurs Trinity to many appointments. The therapists give Collins and her sister, Shawnda Arrington, “little experiments that they want us to do with her to help her get better.”

Trinity still has a bike helmet which doctors have said she doesn’t need to wear all the time, but her uncle said he insists she wear when she goes out. Initially, the helmet protected her after head surgeries.

Damion Arrington, a 16-year veteran of the semi-professional football network, has been battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma since 2014. Now he works part-time at an area pizza restaurant and plans to return to Ivy Tech Community College Northeast to finish a welding certificate.

He says the weeks since the killings have been difficult.

“We think about all the good we shared through this incident,” he said, but also “we lost everything here that meant the world to us. We never thought somebody like that would be capable of doing something like that.”

The only one who didn’t trust Dansby was his sister, Consuela. Arrington met him at Consuela’s insistence and found that Dansby did everything right, saying “yes sir,” being polite and walking “Daj” home from Arby’s on Rudisill Boulevard to make sure she was safe.

Arrington never imagined he would hold his nephew and his sister and watch the life go out of them.

“No matter how many tears I shed,” Arrington says, “I can never bring it (the old life) back.”

Dansby has been charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is scheduled for trial Feb. 27 in Allen Superior Court.

Arrington’s cousins, Wanda as he calls Juanita, and Shawnda, have been the “real pillars,” he said.

Shawnda Arrington said the survivors have their ups and downs. “We reminisce and we talk about times prior to that situation.”

Trinity tries to smile as much as possible.

“She really tries to be strong and has a huge heart,” Shawnda said. “Everybody adores her. She’s pretty much stolen everybody’s heart.”

The last time the sisters saw most of the family was in July at a family reunion held at Memorial Park. About 200 people were there, Collins said.

“She’s longing for her mom, her brother and her sister,” Collins says. “Then it’s the holiday season and they’re not there.”

Jessica Crozier, executive director of Victim Assistance for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said recovery is different for everyone. Her department encourages counseling. Victims are often in shock, might develop post traumatic stress disorder, be in denial or angry and wonder why, Crozier said.

“Some people lose their appetite, have trouble sleeping, suffer depression, or have flashbacks,” she said.

For Damion Arrington, it is the nightmares.

He went upstairs after he heard scrambling and banging and noise. There were no screams, he said. As he tried to make sense of the unfolding scene, leaning over Traeven, Trinity and Consuela, telling them to hang on and that everything was going to be alright, in a chilling moment he looked around to see Dansby standing there.

Consuela had called the police before Dansby knocked her cellphone out of her hand. A few minutes later, Damion called the police, too, after his initial walk upstairs when he saw a muzzle flash and smelled gunpowder.

Later, as Arrington stood on the front porch with the police and Dansby, he remembers seeing a gurney pass him and thought it was his sister they were working on. Other people did, too.

It was Trinity.

Now he feels he needs to be strong for her, that he can’t afford to show her how down he can get. Although she let her uncle do much of the talking, Trinity was the picture of a happy teenager during a recent interview, texting on her phone and smiling as her uncle spoke.

“Damion wouldn’t leave her side,” said Cindy Keaton, youth program director at Vincent Village who is amazed at Trinity’s physical progress. “I don’t think she’d be anywhere without him.”

Trinity’s father, Collins said, is incarcerated.

Damion Arrington draws strength from another pillar in his life, Detective Brian Martin of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

“He’s a monster,” he says, shaking his head in a good way. “He checks up on me, asks me how am I doing? How is she doing?”

There are also people Arrington believes tried to capitalize on the killings. He is still working out their roles in the fundraising after the tragedy, he said.

There is heartfelt gratitude, he said, for people like Bill Bean, a local developer who stepped forward to donate $25,000 for the burial of the four who died.

Denise Andorfer, executive director of Vincent Village, the housing and support nonprofit that rented the home to Consuela, said so many people came forward to donate.

This year, Christmas presents for uncle and niece came from a Northrop alum, for instance, who bought a grill for him and a karaoke machine for Trinity, along with other gifts.

Someday, Trinity and her uncle hope to move away, possibly to San Diego where his mother and her grandmother live. But for now, they are in Fort Wayne, cared for by many people.

Asked about his inspiration this Christmas, Arrington doesn’t hesitate. Turning to his niece, he smiles.

“You’re looking at her,” he said.

jduffy@jg.net