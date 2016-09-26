Suspect arrested in nightclub shooting

A man was arrested early Sunday, accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of a nightclub on Fort Wayne's north side.

Miguel A. Bentiez-Hidalgo, 22, of the 300 block of Maplecrest Road, is initially charged with aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.

Bentiez-Hidalgo was arrested following a shooting about 3 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Early Birds at 4201 N. Wells St. The victim, Benjamin Mata, was taken to a hosptial where he was listed Sunday in serious condition. A police report said the two men were arguing before the shooting.

Bentiez-Hidalgo ran from the scene, but police found him nearby with the help of a police dog, the report said.

