Suspect can't outrun police

A chance encounter between a police officer and a man who had just been robbed prompted a chase through the streets and an arrest.

About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department was assisting officers on a separate investigation when he noticed three men running onto Warsaw Street from Boltz Street. Once they saw the officer, they slowed to a walk until they crossed Warsaw and started running again.

A man driving his car from the same area where the three men were seen approached the officers and told them he had just been robbed at gunpoint by three men, court documents said.

The officer took off toward Pontiac Street and found Eddie Martin Jr., 18, of the 500 block of East Suttenfield Avenue, who ran when he saw the officer, court records said.

The officer saw Martin reach into his right pants pocket as he was running and try to pull something out, although it became stuck, records said.

The officer yelled repeatedly for Martin to show his hands and get on the ground, but Martin continued to run away, documents said. Then Martin tripped and fell forward, landing on his stomach. The officer ordered him to stay on the ground and show his hands. Martin first raised himself up and slid something underneath him before he laid back down and put his hands out in front of him, court records said.

Martin was lying on a semi-automatic Cobra Enterprises .380-caliber gun loaded with three live rounds, court records said.

Martin was in the Allen County Jail with a bond at $21,500. He was charged Wednesday with robbery, possession of a handgun with obliterated identification marks, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

Driver critical in Kosciusko crash

A North Webster man was in critical condition after a crash along County Road 1000 North early Wednesday, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers said they found Christopher Doty, 24, trapped inside his 1997 Buick Park Avenue at 4:47 a.m. Police believe Doty was driving east on County Road 1000 North near Koher Road East when he lost control at an intersection curve.

His vehicle struck several trees before coming to a stop, police said. Initially, Doty was alert at the scene, police said, but later lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

jduffy@jg.net