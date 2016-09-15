Suspect faces 4th murder charge

Marcus Dansby, accused of killing three people in a Holton Avenue home early Sunday, was charged Wednesday with a fourth count of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s fetus.

Police responded to a 911 call at 3:54 a.m. Sunday in which they could hear a struggle, voices and at least two gunshots before the call was disconnected, according to court documents.

A second call came in a minute later from a phone belonging to Consuela Arrington, 37, one of the victims.

She was the mother of the two other victims and grandmother of the unborn child carried by her daughter.

At the scene, police spoke with Damien Arrington, Consuela Arrington’s brother, who had been sleeping in the basement and who said he had called 911.

According to court documents, he went upstairs after he heard gunshots and a disturbance, then went back down to call police after he saw a muzzle flash in the kitchen.

As police were arriving, Damien Arrington went back upstairs and saw Dansby covered in blood and putting something resembling a sheet over Consuela Arrington, according to a police report.

Police then discovered the bodies of Consuela Arrington’s children – Traeven Arrington and Dajahiona Arrington, both 18. Dajahiona was 81/2 months pregnant with a boy who did not survive.

Another daughter, Trinity Hairston, a high school freshman, was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

A cousin, Emanuel Wilson, said Tuesday that Trinity was “going to make it,” but doctors had predicted that her left side would be permanently affected.

Dansby, 20, now faces four counts of murder, one charge of attempted murder and a count of using a firearm to commit murder.

Dansby is in the Allen County Jail. No bond has been set.

jduffy@jg.net