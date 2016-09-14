Suspect faces fourth murder charge in death of fetus

Marcus Dansby, accused of killing three people in a Holton Avenue home early Sunday, was charged Wednesday with a fourth count of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend's fetus.

Dansby, 20, is accused of killing Traeven Harris, 18, Dajahiona Arriongton, 18, and Consuela Arriongton, 37. Dajahiona Arriongton was 8 1/2 months pregnant and the county coroner ruled the death of her unborn son a homicide.

The slayings occurred at a home at 3006 Holton Avenue early Sunday.

A witness told police Dansby and Dajahiona Arrington had dated but had broken up when he learned she was not carrying his child.

