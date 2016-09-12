Suspect in July shooting arrested in Alabama

A Fort Wayne man sought for more than a month has been arrested in Alabama in connection with the July 6 slaying of Edword Kiel, Fort Wayne police said tonight.

Christopher Figgs, 28, was arrested without incident by the US Marshals Service Task Force in Huntsville, Alabama, said Officer Michael Joyner, city police spokeman.

Figgs had been charged with murder in the slaying of Kiel, who was found in the driver's seat of his car at McKinnie Avenue and Fleetwood Street about 1:30 a.m., suffering from several bullet wounds, police have said. Kiel had been talking in his car with Figgs' ex-girlfriend when Figgs came up to the car with a gun, according to court records.

