Suspect in fatal police-action shooting identified

A man shot by police in a six-hour hostage situation this morning has died, and his death has been ruled a homicide by police action shooting, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Joseph S. Schroeder, 36, of Fort Wayne died from a gunshot wound or wounds, and his death is the 38th homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said today following an autopsy.

Fort Wayne police responded to a domestic dispute at 5328 Stony Run Lane just after 11 p.m. Thursday, and said when officers arrived the man grabbed a young child and barricaded himself inside the residence. The woman escaped.

Members of the Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams attempted to negotiate with the man, police said, but eventually his actions made police feel the child was in immediate danger. They fired on the suspect about 5 a.m. today. The child was not hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation by city police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.

