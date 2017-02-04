Suspect in home theft of jewelry sought

He stole her heart and then her diamond rings.

Kenneth J. Compo, 48, from the 2000 block of U.S. 6 in Waterloo,is accused of meeting his victim on the online dating site Plenty of Fish, although court documents don’t indicate when they met.

He talked her into letting him stay at her home in Allen County for three days while he waited to go back home to Lakeland, Florida.

The victim said she left for work on July 15 around 6:30 a.m. When she returned home at 3 p.m., Compo was gone and so was her jewelry.

Taken were a 14-karat yellow gold ring with 29 diamonds, valued at $800; a 10-karat yellow gold ring with 17 diamonds, valued at $500; a 10-karat yellow gold ring with 20 diamonds and one emerald valued at $600; and a 14-karat yellow gold mother’s ring valued at $275, court documents said.

All were sold as was a yellow gold necklace at Cash America Pawn Shop at 3:16 p.m. Compo got $230 for the lot, court documents said.

Three days later, a Fort Wayne police detective was checking his pawn files when his account hit on the transaction, court documents stated. The jewelry was put on police hold, but the necklace was never recovered.

There is now a warrant for Compo’s arrest on a theft count. Once arrested, he will be released on his own recognizance subject to pre-trial conditions, documents said.

18-year-old strikesbus driver, flees

On Oct. 5 around 4:30 p.m., 18-year-old Vincent J. Harris Jr. allegedly boarded a school bus and punched the driver. Caught on surveillance video are three female passengers who moved to the front of the bus to record the incident on their cellphones.

Harris reportedly boarded the bus at Winter Street and Pettit Avenue, creating a scene and yelling at the driver, court documents said. When the driver tried to use his bus radio, Harris punched him on the right side of his face and then ran off.

Now Harris, of the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive, has a warrant out for his arrest. He’s charged with criminal trespass and a misdemeanor charge of battery resulting in bodily injury. He faces bond of $3,250.

Worried call leads to drug charges

The call came into police dispatch on Jan. 28 around 3:35 p.m. that a 1994 maroon-colored Cadillac was weaving dangerously along Coldwater Road near Wallen Road.

The driver then pulled the Cadillac into the parking lot of the Lassus Handy Dandy at Wallen and Coldwater and stopped at a pump. There the caller found the driver, Samuel A. McCleskey, 23, slumped over and passed out in the driver’s seat, according to court documents.

When police arrived, McCleskey, of the 9500 block of Watergrove Trail, was out of the car but a short time later, came out of the service station, walking unsteadily. McCleskey got back into the car and drove westbound on Wallen, documents stated.

The officer followed the car as it headed north on Auburn Road and then had the driver stop. McCleskey’s eyes appeared to be watery, bloodshot and his speech was thick. His movements seemed slow and deliberate, documents said.

When the officer patted him down, he felt a tablespoon in McClesky’s left pocket. When the officer asked if he had any narcotics on him, McCleskey told the officer that he thought he had used it all. He admitted to having a syringe in his pocket.

Two hypodermic ­syringes were found in his pants pockets. One had the needle broken off and each had been used. Substance in a clear plastic bag tested positive for heroin.

McCleskey was released from the Allen County Lockup on Friday, satisfying a $7,500 bond, according to a jail spokesman. He was charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one a previous conviction.

jduffy@jg.net