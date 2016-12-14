Suspect sought in murder attempt

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Fort Wayne man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend four times.

About 3 a.m. Sept. 18, Brittney Bruce invited ex-boyfriend Jamarcus A. Cain, 33, of the 1200 block of Francis Street, to her home to hang out with friends. When she arrived to pick him up, they got into an argument about how she looked, according to court documents.

Bruce then left, telling Cain she would be at her home in the 4600 block of Oliver Street, documents said. Later, she heard someone banging at her door and when she opened the interior door she saw Cain. Her screen door was locked, so Cain yanked open the screen door and the lock popped, allowing him to open it.

An argument reportedly ensued when Cain pushed himself into her home. He pulled out a silver and pink revolver and pointed it at another man’s head, documents said.

The male friend left and later told police that Cain fired a shot into the air and then a second as Cain was taking his hand toward the ground, court records said.

“He had murder on his mind,” when he came to the house, the friend was quoted as saying.

Cain started to punch Bruce, who had gone into the kitchen and pulled out knives telling the occupants to defend themselves if they had to, court documents said.

A couple of punches put Bruce on the couch, where she was shot, according to witnesses. After Cain shot Bruce, he left, witnesses said.

At the hospital, police were told Bruce had four gunshot wounds, one to the abdomen, two to the left hip and one to the left thigh, documents said.

Bruce said she heard the first shot but didn’t realize she’d been hit until she felt her T-shirt getting wet. Then she heard the other shots, but she didn’t feel them. It was her children who told her she’d been shot. She called a man to say she had been shot and to take care of her kids, then drove her children to his home and drove herself to the hospital.

The man guarding her children called the police at 3:11 a.m., the police report said, to say Bruce was at his home and that she was driving to the hospital.

She was later reported in critical condition.

Cain is charged with attempted murder, burglary, aggravated battery and domestic battery. His bond has been set at $87,500, a jail spokesman said.

jduffy@jg.net