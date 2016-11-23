 Skip to main content

  • Cathie Rowand | The Journal Gazette
    Rescue workers at the scene of a fatal accident, 3000 block of E.Washington Blvd. Tuesday.
November 23, 2016 11:42 AM

Teen ID'd in fatal crash

A teen found pinned underneath a car in the parking lot of Crown Battery Systems in the 3000 block of East Washington Boulevard Tuesday has been identified as Peytin India Chamble, 17, of Fort Wayne.

Chamble died from blunt force trauma, and her death is Allen County's 34th traffic fatality this year, the county coroner said following an autopsy. There were 31 traffic fatalities in the county last year.

Fort Wayne police said Chamble apparently was driving east on Washington when she lost control of her vehicle coming out of a curve.

Chamble's car jumped the curve and rolled several times, and she was thrown from the vehicle in the process, police said.

