Teen's death ruled 4th homicide of year

The death of a 16-year-old boy, whose body was found Thursday on Diplomat Drive, has been ruled a homicide.

The Allen County coroner’s office on Friday identified the victim as Quinlan I. Partington of Fort Wayne.

Partington was found at 6:20 a.m. unresponsive in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive at Wayne Trace on the city's southeast side. His body was lying against a curb. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time after arrival.

The cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound or wounds, and the manner of death is homicide, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Partington's death is the fourth homicide in Allen County this year. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the coroner’s office.

