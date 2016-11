Police in Kosciusko County are searching for a Warsaw teen who went missing five days ago, authorities said.

Allyson McBride is described as a 5-foot-9 white female, weighing about 150 pounds with blue eyes and dark blond hair. She has a health condition that requires daily medication, according to a news release from the Center for Search & Investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department at (574) 267-5667.