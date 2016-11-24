Teens caught robbing storage units

A pair of Fremont teens were arrested after police said they caught them robbing storage units early this morning, according to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office.

Braxton Easton, 19, and Stephani Hartley, 18, face 12 counts of burglary. A 17-year-old male was placed in a juvenile detention center.

Officers said they responded to the incident just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of County Road 200 West and County Road 200 North. A caller reported seeing two subjects walking around with a pair of bolt cutters.

Police said they discovered numerous items from the storage units inside the bed of a nearby pickup truck. Officers also found padlocks that had been cut laying next to the units.

A dozen units were burglarized. The teens surrendered when police arrived.