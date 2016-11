Two teenage males were critically injured in a crash on Schlatter Road Monday night.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department reported that about 9:17 p.m. a Lexus SUV traveling west hit a utility pole and then crashed into some trees in the 6800 block of Schlatter Road. The two were reported pinned in the wreckage.

The two were taken to a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

fgray@jg.net