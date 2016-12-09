Theft warrant issued for Ohio bookkeeper

An arrest warrant for theft was issued for a Van Wert woman and longtime employee of Midwest Tile & Concrete charged with stealing company rent money.

In August, the company’s owners were going through the books and realized that accounts weren’t balanced and several thousand dollars were unaccounted for, according to court documents.

Marilyn Glossett, 71, of the 200 block in Van Wert, Ohio, was the one responsible for money management and balancing the company books, the documents stated.

After the perusal of the books, Glossett admitted to stealing $8,400 and promised to pay it back, but that it would take cashing in her 401(k) retirement fund.

The suspected amount grew to more than $36,000, the documents stated, although that couldn’t be confirmed because records completed by Glossett appeared to be missing or not completed.

Glossett told police that she took over accounts payable for Canalway Properties, owned by Midwest Tile, about eight years ago and then started taking money about a year ago, estimating she took about $745 a month. When asked if it was possible she started taking money before the past year, Glossett said she couldn’t recall.

“With the way my state of mind is right now, I can’t put my hand on the Bible and say absolutely not,” she reportedly said, according to court documents.

Glossett was charged and will be released on her own recognizance.

