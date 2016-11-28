Third teen dies following truck-buggy crash

A third teenager has died following a Nov. 20 truck-buggy crash in northeast Allen County, the county coroner's office said this afternoon.

John Graber, 19, of Grabill died about 2 a.m. Saturday at a local hospital, where he had been taken after the 8:28 p.m. crash at Indiana 37 and Notestine Road, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Graber died accidentally from blunt-force trauma because of a motor vehicle crash, the statement said. His death is the 35th from fatal motor vehicle crashes in the county so far this year.

Rebecca Graber, 17, of Grabill, and Michelle Graber, 16, of Fort Wayne died at the scene of the crash.

The Grabers were traveling west on Notestine Road in a horse-drawn buggy when a black pickup truck on Indiana 37 collided with the buggy in the intersection, police have said.

The driver of the truck left the scene before officers arrived, presumably on foot, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by county police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.