October 06, 2016 10:21 AM

Tip leads to meth lab raid

Journal Gazette

Police busted a meth lab about 6:15 a.m. today and arrested two people, according to Allen County Sheriff's Department spokesman Steve Stone.

Officers and members of the Allen County Drug Task Force got a tip from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration about a residence at 833 Archer Avenue. Police arrested Fort Wayne residents Jesse D. Webb, 36, and Michelle Derkatsch, 42.

They are charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and related charges.

 

 

 

