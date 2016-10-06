October 06, 2016 10:21 AM
Tip leads to meth lab raid
Journal Gazette
Police busted a meth lab about 6:15 a.m. today and arrested two people, according to Allen County Sheriff's Department spokesman Steve Stone.
Officers and members of the Allen County Drug Task Force got a tip from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration about a residence at 833 Archer Avenue. Police arrested Fort Wayne residents Jesse D. Webb, 36, and Michelle Derkatsch, 42.
They are charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and related charges.