Tip leads to raid and arrest

A tip that someone was dealing heroin out of a home at 5428 Evard Road led the Vice and Narcotics Division and the Emergency Services Team to conduct an investigation, then serve a search warrant Tuesday morning, a statement from Fort Wayne police said today.

Terrence Lamar Fincher, 41, of Fort Wayne, was arrested and charged with dealing heroin and with maintaining a common nuisance.

Officers recovered evidence of narcotics dealing, digital scales, a substance that tested positive for heroin and approximately $5,000 in cash, the statement said. It said police also recovered a revolver that had been reported stolen in an armed robbery Dec. 13.

The investigation is continuing.