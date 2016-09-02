Trooper uses Narcan, stops fatal overdose

A state trooper was credited with saving the life of a rural Bluffton man when he delivered a dose of Narcan, the drug used to reverse a heroin overdose.

State Trooper Anthony Repass, the officer who delivered the dose, was called to the 8700 block of south Indiana 1 around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after responding to a call about a fight, according to the Indiana State Police.

In the process of taking the 26-year-old man into custody, the man’s legs began to shake and he collapsed as officers were walking him through the house. The man told officers that he had recently taken heroin before he became unconscious.

Repass, who was recently trained to administer Narcan and received his first Narcan kit last month, then used the nasal spray on the man, who was revived.

Sgt. Ron Galaviz, public information officer for the Indiana State Police, said Repass was the first officer from the state police’s Fort Wayne post to administer the life-saving drug. The post covers 11 counties.

The man was taken to a Bluffton hospital for further treatment.

