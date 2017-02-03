Trump effigy to stay, ex-Army officer says

Retired Army Capt. Michael Cunningham doesn’t see what the big deal is when it comes to the effigy of Donald Trump hanging from a tree in his front yard.

Cunningham is adamant that the effigy, part of an anti-Trump montage with flags and signs at 415 W. Oakdale Drive is part of his right to freedom of speech, guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

City Councilman Geoff Paddock, the councilman for the district in which Cunningham lives, wants Cunningham to take the effigy down. The Trump effigy that appeared last weekend flies high from a yard tree, off to the side of the two-story home with stately columns. A red Soviet flag with hammer and sickle is pinned to the human form.

In an email to The Journal Gazette on Thursday, Cunningham said he has the support of hundreds of city residents for his anti-Trump display.

The montage includes signs warning that the homeowner is armed and ready to use arms, if necessary, signs that he said are just “normal home security signs.”

Paddock said the signs that feature handguns made him reluctant to knock on Cunningham’s door.

“There is nothing foreboding about my house,” Cunningham wrote. “The security signs are normal home security signs I put up several years ago after a robbery.

“If he finds it scary, maybe he should talk to the Girl Scouts and teenage fundraisers. They knock on my door all the time.”

The nine-year Army veteran met with Secret Service, he wrote, who had “no problem with it,” and they “were to send that report to the U.S. Attorney General sometime today (Thursday).”

Paddock, a Democrat, said he did not vote for Trump. Nevertheless, he feels that the display demeans the office of the presidency.

“All I have done is point out that someone has hanged an effigy of the president of the United States, which I find very repugnant, and I’m asking him to respect the president and take the effigy down,” Paddock said.

“In the last 24 hours, I’ve heard from over a dozen people,” Paddock added. “It’s been about 10 to 2 in favor of the statement I made and several of those folks live near the residence and are members of the Oakland Neighborhood Association.”

