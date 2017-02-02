Shooting victims conditions improve

A shooting Wednesday night left two men injured.

Police were called at 6 p.m. to Burgess Street and Sherman Boulevard, where they found the two men with gunshot wounds. But witnesses told investigators the shooting might have occurred near a home in the 1400 block of Fourth Street.

Both men were taken to a hospital, where Gavin Holbrook, 20, Fort Wayne, was initially in critical condition and Derek Blaskie, 25, of Rome City was initially in serious condition, Fort Wayne police said.

Both were upgraded to fair condition Thursday morning, a statement from the Fort Wayne police said today.

Police said no arrests have been made and it appears to have been a drug-related robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222.

jduffy@jg.net