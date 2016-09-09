US 30 crash victim dies

A woman involved in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 Thursday night has died at a local hospital, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Luann G. Simon, 54, died shortly before noon, about 12 hours after the crash near U.S. 33, the coroner's office said in a statement.

The statement said she died accidentally from blunt-force trauma because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 24th traffic fatality in Fort Wayne and Allen County during 2016.

Fort Wayne police have said another car in the crash was traveling at a very high rate of speed, and that car collided with the rear of the victim's car, sending it into the trailer of a semi. The driver of the second car received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital; the semi driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by city police and the coroner's office.