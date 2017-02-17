Vehicle involved in fatal hit-skip seized, patrol says

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have located and seized a vehicle involved in a hit-skip crash on Thursday that killed a cyclist in Edgerton, the patrol said today.

Troopers have identified and questioned a driver who may have been involved, the patrol at Defiance said in a statement. It said charges would be pending until the investigation is completed and presented to the Williams County prosecutor.

The patrol responded at 6:40 a.m. Thursday on a report of a person struck on U.S. 6 near County Road 4-50. Troopers discovered the cyclist had died at the scene, and a motor vehicle with right front headlight damage had fled.