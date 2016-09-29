Vehicle used to gain entry into gun shop

Several AR-style rifles and handguns were among firearms stolen early Wednesday after someone rammed a car into the front window of a gun store on Fort Wayne’s northwest side, police said.

City police were called just after 5 a.m. to ZX Guns, 821 Coliseum Blvd. W., where an alarm had sounded. Officers found the front middle window had been broken out and the frame holding the window had been broken off the building.

No one was found inside the store, police said, but they discovered an abandoned white Mazda with the engine still running and keys in the ignition about a block away. Police believe the vehicle was used to ram the building.

At the business, officers noticed a backpack on the floor that a representative said did not belong to the store. Officers also found a chrome-colored car jack that they said might also have been used to break the glass.

Officers also noticed a broken glass case with empty slots and empty slots on a back wall where guns were stored.

Police were told that several AR-style rifles, a .308 bolt action gun and handguns were taken. A police report did not have the total number of guns taken.

The white Mazda had a temporary tag and was parked in the middle of the street. The front passenger door was open, and an officer noticed it had damage to the driver’s side taillight and broken glass on the rear windshield wiper.

A witness told police a red Buick or Oldsmobile had left the scene heading south on Kentland Avenue from Trick Avenue with no lights on. Officers later learned a red 2000 Buick Regal had been reported stolen in the last few days.

A representative at the business told police that someone will look at the content from the store’s security cameras.

A person at the store declined to talk to a reporter Wednesday.

