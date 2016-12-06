 Skip to main content

  • Chad Ryan | The Journal Gazette
    Fort Wayne firefighters spray water on the woodwork around the front door of a house on Monday after being called to the 6900 block of Penrose Drive for a fire. .
December 06, 2016 3:45 PM

Victim found in fatal house fire ID'd

The man who was found by Fort Wayne firefighters in his home in the 6900 block of Penrose Drive after a fire had been brought under control has been identified as Joseph I. Thomas, 65, of Fort Wayne.

Thomas died at the scene, and his death has been ruled an accident, the county coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Thomas' cause of death was smoke inhalation and thermal burns, the coroner's office said.

The incident is under investigation. For more on this story, see Wednesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette or visit www.journalgazette.net after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

