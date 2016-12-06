Victim found in fatal house fire ID'd

The man who was found by Fort Wayne firefighters in his home in the 6900 block of Penrose Drive after a fire had been brought under control has been identified as Joseph I. Thomas, 65, of Fort Wayne.

Thomas died at the scene, and his death has been ruled an accident, the county coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Thomas' cause of death was smoke inhalation and thermal burns, the coroner's office said.

The incident is under investigation.