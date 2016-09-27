Victim in Wallen Road slaying identified

A 66-year-old Fort Wayne man found in the 6600 block of West Wallen Road early today has been identified, the Allen County coroner's office said.

Frank O. Macomber died from a gunshot wound, and his death is the 37th homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Macomber was found about 1:40 a.m. Police had said they believed he was accompanying Amber Pasztor, who was the subject of an Amber Alert after they said she abducted two children early Monday for whom she did not have legal custody. She later told Elkhart police she had two dead kids in the back seat of her car.

The Macomber homicide remains under investigation by the Allen County sheriff's department, prosecutor's office and coroner's office.