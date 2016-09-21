Victim of Avondale Drive slaying identified

A 55-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 4100 block of Avondale Drive Tuesday night, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Robert J. Moore died at the scene from a gunshot wound or wounds, and his death is the 35th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

City police had said officers heard shots being fired in the area before they were called to the home about 11 p.m.

The homicide remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.