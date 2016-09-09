Victim of Till Road motorcycle crash identified

A 24-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday night motorcycle crash on Till Road, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

William James Stevens died accidentally from blunt-force trauma because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the 23rd traffic fatality in Fort Wayne and Allen County so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Fort Wayne police have said they responded to a motorcycle crash on Till Road east of Dawson's Creek Boulevard about 9:50 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police the victim was traveling east on Till at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the coroner's office.