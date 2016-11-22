Victim of Toll Road crash identified

A Bremen truck driver has been identified as the victim of a three-truck crash Monday on the Indiana Toll Road in northwest LaGrange County, state police said.

State police at Bremen said an eastbound tractor-semitrailer driven by Austin Edward Larson, 21, of Flint, Michigan, was stopped on the outer shoulder near the 112.6-mile marker shortly after 1 p.m., attending to a problem with his truck, when it was struck by an eastbound tractor-tanker filled with gasoline.

They said the tractor-tanker, driven by Daniel Zeiger, 53, of Bremen, than collided with another eastbound tractor-semitrailer, driven by Winston Sample Jr., 34, of New Orleans, forcing both trucks into the center median.

Zeiger's tractor-tanker caught fire, resulting in traffic coming to a standstill in both directions for several hours, police said.

Zeiger died at the scene. Sample was treated at Parkview LaGrange Hospital for minor injuries. Larson was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.