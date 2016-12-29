Victims in 2 crashes identified

Victims in two vehicle crashes on Wednesday were identified today.

Christina Marie Fleishell, 53, of Berne, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Lima Road at Progress Road Wednesday. The crash occurred around noon. Fleishell was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:47 p.m.

She is the 36th traffic fatality in Allen County this year. There were 31 traffic fatalities last year.

Janet C. Roberts, 75, of Fort Wayne, has been identified as the pedestrian struck Wednesday morning at the Lima Road Walmart, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. She was last reported in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in the crashes, a police spokesman said. Police are still waiting on the results of blood draws and both cases are considered active investigations, the police department said.

