February 14, 2017 12:15 PM
Victims of Jason Drive shooting identified
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police have identified the two victims in Saturday's shooting on Jason Drive, and say the shooting appears to be drug-related.
Marcus Terral Harper Jr., 19, of Fort Wayne, has been released from a local hospital, and Gerald Berry, 18, of Fort Wayne is still hospitalized, police said in a statement.
They said city and state police responded to the 4700 block of Jason Drive at 9:25 p.m. on a complaint that a man had been shot in the head and robbed. He was taken to a local hospital.
A short time later a shooting victim matching the description of the suspect arrived at a local hospital in critical condition.