Victims of Jason Drive shooting identified

Fort Wayne police have identified the two victims in Saturday's shooting on Jason Drive, and say the shooting appears to be drug-related.

Marcus Terral Harper Jr., 19, of Fort Wayne, has been released from a local hospital, and Gerald Berry, 18, of Fort Wayne is still hospitalized, police said in a statement.

They said city and state police responded to the 4700 block of Jason Drive at 9:25 p.m. on a complaint that a man had been shot in the head and robbed. He was taken to a local hospital.

A short time later a shooting victim matching the description of the suspect arrived at a local hospital in critical condition.