Victims of Sports & Spirits shootings identified

Three Fort Wayne men have been identified as the victims in the Tuesday morning triple homicide at the Sports & Spirits bar on East Wayne Street, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Nicholas Lee Powers, 30, Demario Laquan Burnett, 21, and Jerry Trivon Coleman, 31, all died from a gunshot wound or wounds, the coroner's office said in a statement following autopsies.

Fort Wayne police have said they were called to a shooting at the bar, 1723 E. Wayne St., about 2:20 a.m., and found the men dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a local hospital and listed in good condition.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots inside the bar and saw someone running from it.

The deaths are the 32nd, 33rd and 34th homicides in Allen County this year, the statement said. It said city police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office are investigating.