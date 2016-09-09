Vigil held to remember suicide victims

There were 44 suicides in Allen County last year, 42 the year before.

Some of those who suffered such a loss in their family or in their circle of friends gathered at the Wells Street bridge on Thursday evening to grieve together and to say a name out loud. The candlelight ceremony was a way to commemorate loved ones during National Suicide Prevention Week.

Organized by STOP Suicide Northeast Indiana, Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana and Parkview Behavioral Health, the service was short and hopeful.

Participants were handed a paper bag containing a candle, a list of mental health resources and a clothespin clipped to a paper flower and heart. Inside the flower were seeds that could be planted to honor the dead, said Lisa Miller, executive director for Mental Health America.

Jennifer Barnes, now a facilitator with We The Living, spoke to the crowd of about 100 about losing her best friend to suicide in 2002, her father, Stan Wilson, in 2003 and a cousin in 2015.

Her father lived with depression and stopped taking anti-depressant medication, only the family didn’t know it, she said. The stigma of seeking help for mental health compounded the problem. Wilson worried about the cost of seeking help, what the guys at work might think and what his employer might think.

“You never think it was going to happen in your life,” Barnes said. “Mental health is just like physical health,” something that can deteriorate.

One worry in Indiana is the high rate of high school students – 1 in 5 – who contemplate taking their lives, said Colleen Carpenter, a suicide prevention trainer and consultant in Fort Wayne.

Results for 2015, which were just published, seem to indicate the percentage could be even higher.

No reason has been given for this phenomenon, although some link it to the state’s conservative attitudes combined with a great emphasis on religion, Carpenter said.

“Being a conservative state and being a church state, (people are) not traditionally open to taking about suicide. Sometimes it’s considered a sin,” she added.

Other vulnerable groups include white men ages 35 to 65, the group that included Wilson, who was 46 when he committed suicide, Barnes said. Smith said the assumption is that their reasons to commit suicide are often economic.

At the end of the brief ceremony, Carpenter started the lighting ceremony while Emily Paar, a music therapist who works for Visiting Nurse in Fort Wayne, played guitar and sang “Somewhere Over The Rainbow.” As the nearly 100 participants walked quietly across the bridge, some held back tears.

Carpenter then invited them to say the name out loud of the one they had lost, remarking that there really was a rainbow that appeared when they walked across the bridge.

“(We can) take a tragedy and help others,” Carpenter said.

