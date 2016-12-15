Vigilant fast-food worker helps bust counterfeiter

A sharp-eyed manager at a local Dairy Queen helped catch a thief passing a counterfeit $50 bill to buy food, according to court documents.

Chad Allen James, 25, of the 6300 block of South Calhoun Street tried to buy food Dec. 8 at a Dairy Queen. The location was redacted from court records.

The manager called police to the restaurant and showed them the $50 bill. James told officers he was unaware the bill was a fake and that he had gotten it from his mother, court documents said.

When James pulled out his wallet to show his ID, an officer noticed bills separated in two sections, court records said. James first showed the officer real bills in small denominations as he covered the $50 and $100 bills in the other section. When asked about the larger bills, James allowed the officer to see them. The officer then recognized them as counterfeit because of their tattered appearance.

Patting James down to look for weapons, the officer felt what he thought was a pocket knife. It turned out to be another tattered counterfeit $50 bill with a stack of coins. The ink was running on that particular bill, court documents said.

Comparing the counterfeit bill used in the store to the one in James’ pocket, the officer found they had the same serial number.

At the Allen County Jail, a confinement officer retrieved another counterfeit $50 bill from James’ hand during intake, documents said.

James was charged with counterfeiting and released on his own recognizance.

