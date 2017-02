A wanted Steuben County registered sex offender has been captured in Brown County, Texas, after a two-month investigation, the Steuben sheriff's department said today.

Samuel Smith was arrested by U.S. marshals this morning, the sheriff's department said in a statement. He is being held in the Brown County Jail awaiting extradition to Steuben County.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith in December alleging he failed to register as a sex or violent offender in the county.