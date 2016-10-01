Warrant issued for man accused of hammer attacks

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Fort Wayne man accused of beating two women with a hammer outside a liquor store.

On Aug. 6, Michael J. Hicks, 56, of the 3800 block of Oakhurst Drive, allegedly approached a car at a liquor store with a hammer around 4:45 p.m. Inside the car were Hicks’ girlfriend and two female friends, according to court documents.

Hicks walked up to the passenger’s seat and allegedly struck his girlfriend with the hammer before walking to the driver’s side and striking the female friend several times with the hammer, the documents said.

The police said that both women had significant bruising and cuts to their faces.

An employee at the liquor store said she witnessed the attack and recorded it on a cellphone.

Hicks is facing three counts of domestic battery and one count of battery, including one with a deadly weapon. Bond that’s been set at $32,500. Hicks was previously convicted of domestic battery for an incident in August 2010.

jduffy@jg.net