Warrant issued in molestation case

A warrant is out for the arrest of a 22-year-old man accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl attending a bonfire.

On July 17, Ian Barton, of the 7900 block of Frontier Avenue, allegedly kissed and fondled the girl as she slept on a living room couch. He was apparently alone with her for a few minutes, according to court documents.

The girl stated that while he was molesting her, she saw her father coming into the house from outside. By the time her father entered, Barton was at the front door ready to leave.

Several adults confronted Barton after the girl told them what happened and a fight ensued between Barton and another man. Barton said he had blacked out, that he had never done anything like that before and that he needed help, court documents said.

“The Army can help me,” he is quoted as saying, according to court documents. He then left.

His bond is set at $10,000.