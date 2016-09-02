Warrant issued on rape charge

A Fort Wayne man has been charged with rape.

A woman told police that about 2 a.m. March 19 Paul Weedmayer, 21, of the 1600 block of Hobson Road, forced her to have sex with him.

The woman had invited Weedmayer to her place, court records said. He became more aggressive and forced her to have sex with him. She then told Weedmayer to leave, which he eventually did, records said.

The next day he texted the victim, who told him to leave her alone. Weedmayer then apologized for his actions, court records said.

A warrant has been issued for Weedmayer’s arrest.