Warrant out for alleged attacker

A warrant is out for the arrest of a Fort Wayne man charged Aug. 11 with breaking into a residence, battery and other charges that resulted in a large hospital bill.

Greail S. Blanton, 40, of the 1000 block of Gold Meadow Drive was accused of punching a man on April 30 about 11:30 p.m. to the point where the man became unconscious, according to court documents.

According to a witness, the victim asked that someone call 911 before slipping into unconsciousness with body shakes. The witness, identified later as his son, then ran outside and asked a neighbor to call 911.

The altercation started when Blanton came to the victim’s home. He rammed the bedroom door open and found his wife in bed with the victim. Blanton first took the victim’s cellphone which was later found broken outside at another location, according to court documents.

Blanton is also accused of vandalizing the victim’s Ford Mustang and causing more than $4,000 in damage.

The victim’s hospital bill was slightly more than $8,100.

When contacted, Blanton and his wife did not want to be interviewed, but Blanton told police that when he saw the two together he reacted the same way any other husband would.

Bond on the two felony counts is set at $5,000.

Blanton was not reported in jail.

Larwill woman killed in crash

A 22-year-old Larwill woman is dead from injuries she suffered in a crash with a semi Friday morning, according to a report from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Kaila C. Cearbaugh was driving east on U.S. 30 near County Road 650 West sometime before 9:44 a.m. She ran off the side of the roadway, overcorrected then crossed into the westbound lane where she was struck by a semi driven by a 50-year-old Paulding, Ohio, man.

Cearbaugh was thrown from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

