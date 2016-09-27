Warsaw Street shooting victim identified

A Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 4400 block of Warsaw Street on Monday afternoon, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Jamarkis Javon Carter died from a gunshot wound, and his death is the 36th homicide of the year in Allen County, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Fort Wayne police responded to multiple calls reporting numerous gunshots at a residence in the 4400 block of Warsaw, city police have said. Officers found a man lying in the driveway of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation by city police, the coroner's office and the Allen County prosecutor's office.