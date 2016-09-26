Warsaw residents escape apartment fire

A fire caused more than $500,000 damage to a Warsaw apartment complex Sunday night.

The Warsaw-Wayne Fire Department was called at 10:10 p.m. to the Canterbury apartment complex at 224-225 Sophie Lane. They found a combined apartment deck on fire, the Warsaw Police Department said today.

When crews arrived, they found the fire involved two upper level apartments and the deck that was shared by the apartments.

The fire appeared to start in the area of the joint exterior deck and went into the attic and to both sides of the apartments, police said.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading any further, and residents inside were able to escape injuries.

The apartments below sustained water and smoke damage.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, with a preliminary damage estimate of over $520,000 and about $55,000 in damages to personal belongings.