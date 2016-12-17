Winter weather causing slick conditions in area

The National Weather Service is predicting a few more hours of the evening drizzle with a temperature close to 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Later this evening, precipitation could change over to snow, Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. The Fort Wayne area should expect a half inch of snow or slightly more today and tonight, but the greatest threat is colder temperatures for Sunday.

Daybreak should see a high temperature of about 20, dropping to 12 or 13 degrees by 4 p.m, Marsili said. That could make for some patchy slick spots tomorrow.

Different roads have been treated differently, Marsili said, and some of the chemicals don't work as well as others for this weather.

This month has seen 10.4 inches of snow fall. In 2015 at this time, northeast Indiana had 0.2 inches; in 2014, it was 0.6 inches, Marsili said.

The Indiana State Police reported that travel on major roads is smooth right now. Overnight, the ISP worked about five slide-offs in the Allen County area.

