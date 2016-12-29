Woman, 65, critical after being struck in Wal-Mart parking lot

A 65-year-old woman was critically injured Monday after a van struck her in a Wal-Mart parking lot, Fort Wayne police spokesman Michael Joyner said.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the area in front of the Lima Road store’s home and pharmacy entrance. The van, which had a dented right front bumper, remained at the scene, as did its female driver.

Upon arriving at the store, many shoppers asked what happened; some wanting to ensure it was safe to go inside.

Citing witness accounts, Joyner said the Nissan passenger van was traveling north in the parking lot when it struck the woman about 10:40 a.m. The woman was unresponsive upon officers’ arrival, he said.

The driver apparently didn’t see the woman, Joyner said. He didn’t know whether the injured woman was a customer or a Wal-Mart employee.

Neither the driver nor the two children inside the van were harmed, but the driver was taken to a hospital, where a blood draw was planned, which Joyner said is protocol in accidents involving critical injuries or fatalities. There was no reason to believe alcohol was a factor, he said.

Joyner said it was too early to know whether charges will be filed.

Accident reconstruction experts were analyzing the scene, he said, adding that surveillance equipment on the property should help officials determine what happened.

