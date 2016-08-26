Woman accused of stealing jewelry

A warrant is out for the arrest of a 28-year-old Fort Wayne woman accused of taking a relative’s jewelry worth nearly $20,000.

Detectives found purchase slips from B & B Loan Co., at an undisclosed address, for a pendant sold July 9 and five rings sold July 18. They were pawned by Amanda Hughes of the 600 block of Lillian Avenue, according to court documents. All the jewelry matched descriptions from the relative, who had agreed to pay Hughes to paint and clean her home to get it ready to sell.

Jewelry that has been recovered amounted to about half the total value. One of the rings is a family heirloom, according to the victim.