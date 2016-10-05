 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGPolice and fire


  • Kneisha Lovette McLellan
October 05, 2016 12:17 PM

Woman charged in hit-skip crash

The Journal Gazette

A woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-skip crash in which a 5-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Kneisha Lovette McLellan, 39, of Fort Wayne, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and driving while suspended with prior convictions, a statement from the Fort Wayne Police Department said today.

McLellan was also cited for no financial responsibility, the statement said.

The boy, who is in serious condition, was struck around 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Marquette Drive when he entered the street, investigators said.

McLellan was apprehended a short distance away.

Related

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition