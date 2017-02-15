Woman critical after morning assault

Police responded to a report about a woman screaming for help early today and the incident ended with her in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a news release.

Officers arrived about 3:22 a.m. at a parking lot near the 1500 block of West Main Street. Police said officers found a male suspect on top of a woman. The man tried to run from police, but was caught after a brief chase.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries to her head and neck. She was listed in serious condition, but her status was downgraded to critical.

No further information is available and the incident remains under investigation.

