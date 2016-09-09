Woman critically hurt in 3-vehicle US 30 crash

A woman was critically injured late Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 at Goshen Road, Fort Wayne police said today.

City police responded about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a crash involving a semi and two cars, police said in a statement. Officers saw one of the cars partly underneath the rear trailer of the semi.

The victim, the driver of the car under the trailer, was pinned and had to be extricated by Fort Wayne firefighters, police said. They said it took 25 minutes to free her, and she was taken in critical condition to a local hospital.

Witnesses told police the second car in the crash was traveling east on U.S. 30 at a very high rate of speed and collided with the rear of the victim's car, sending that car into the trailer of the semi. The driver of the second car received minor injuries and was also taken to a local hospital. The semi driver was not injured.

The victim's car became entangled in the trailer and was dragged for several feet before the semi could stop, police said. They said eastbound U.S. 30 was closed for several hours while investigators worked at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by city police, Indiana State Police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.