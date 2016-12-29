Woman dies in crash on Lima

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash at Lima and Progress roads about noon Wednesday.

The crash occurred when a man traveling south on Lima Road ran a red light at Progress Road and hit the victim’s vehicle as it was making a left turn off northbound Lima Road onto Progress Road, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

Three other people in the victim’s vehicle were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment but submitted to a blood test at a hospital as part of standard procedure, police said.

The woman who died was pinned in the front passenger seat, requiring firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to free her from the vehicle.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arrival, police said.

The crash is under investigation by city police, the Allen County coroner’s office and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

